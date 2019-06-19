6 injured after car crashes into Raleigh apartment building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Six people — all of whom are expected to be OK — were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car crashed into an apartment building in Raleigh, according to police.

The incident happened at the Lexington on the Green Apartments on N. New Hope Road. It stemmed from an accident that happened at the intersection of N. New Hope Road and Hollenden Drive, police said.

“He thought it was an explosion,” said Ramos Serrano.

Serrano’s family, including his two-year-old nephew, were sitting inside the bedroom of the unit the car hit.

He translated for his cousin Eduardo Castillo, who was inside the room.

“The wall hit the TV and the TV came down on his brother. He ended up putting his arm around our nephew. He ended up getting most of the debris rather than on the little baby,” said Serrano.

Wake County EMS says three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, Serrano said that included the toddler.

“We’re just hoping for the best. Right now, just hoping that everyone was okay,” he said.

While firefigthers and EMS were responding to the crash, a fire started in another building in the same complex.

“While we were here people came and said there was a structure fire, two units down across the street,” said Chief David Whitley with the Raleigh Fire Department.

Chief Whitley said the fire was contained to one room on the second floor of the apartment.

“Units that were here had just finished up. They just responded down the cul-de-sac and quickly extinguished the fire,” he said.

EMS officials say three more people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire.

With Wednesday’s warm weather, Chief Whitley says they called in an air conditioned GoRaleigh Bus for the affected families to sit in while crews responded.

EMS say they also kept a close on firefighters to make sure they stayed hydrated while working in the heat.

