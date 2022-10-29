MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people are displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Morrisville on Saturday morning.

On Saturday at 10:12 a.m., the Morrisville Fire Department was dispatched to 2300 Sterling Green Drive near Crabtree Creek and Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville.

Officials said seven trucks arrived and 26 firefighters responded.

The apartment complex had significant water damage, according to officials.

The Red Cross is assisting six residents that are displaced from the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Red Cross for more information. Check back for updates.