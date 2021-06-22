6 women indicted for running prostitution massage parlors in Cary, Wilmington

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Six women from New York and South Carolina were arrested in the last week in connection with illegal massage parlors offering prostitution in Cary and Wilmington, the United States Department of Justice said in a news release Tuesday.

Ok Hwa Lee, Shanyu Song, JinHua Piao, XueJin Bai, and Ming Ji Cao were accused of conspiring to bribe an undercover officer posing as a corrupt officer. In exchange, they wanted protection for their illegal massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington, an indictment said.

They are charged with conspiracy, bribery, and operating an illegal prostitution enterprise in interstate commerce.

Xiang Yue Jun was charged separately from the five other women. The indictment said she bribed an undercover agent who she believed would protect her illegal massage parlors from law enforcement scrutiny. She was charged with bribery and operating an illegal prostitution enterprise in interstate commerce.