6-year-old boy killed in Garner hit-and-run, driver not charged

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A six-year-old boy was struck on a busy roadway in Garner. State Highway Patrol confirmed Fred Woodard Jr. later died at the hospital.

It happened on Benson Road at J.R. Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The State Highway Patrol stressed late Tuesday afternoon that it’s is still early in their investigation. They’re gathering evidence and trying to speak with anyone who might have information. They urged the community to have patience.

A photo of the 6-year-old, better known as FJ, sits on a bench in front of the family’s home. Family members said he loved to run and play.

Fred Woodard Jr.

They tell us he had autism but that it didn’t slow him down one bit.

Troopers said the child somehow made his way onto that busy two-lane roadway with no sidewalks and was hit by a passing vehicle. The road is a short distance from his home. The driver never stopped.

“Just sad, you know like what else are you supposed to feel. Obviously, I can’t do anything to help it,” Victor Hernandez, a neighbor said.

Investigators later identified the driver as Paul Wayne Wall, 73.

Wall’s brother said Paul was coming from church. He felt something but with a driver following close behind didn’t stop. On Wednesday morning when Paul woke up and saw what happened on the news; he checked his truck. His brother said Paul called authorities himself.

His brother said Paul is heartbroken, insisting he would have stopped if he knew.

CBS 17 reached out to troopers but they have not confirmed that account.

There are two investigations underway. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is looking into how the boy ended up on the roadway.