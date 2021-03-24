6-year-old boy killed in Wake County hit and run, driver located, Highway Patrol says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 6-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run late Tuesday near Garner, the Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Benson Road near JR Drive just before 11 p.m. “after a little boy was found lying in the road.”

The boy, later identified as Fred Lamont Woodard Jr., was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A joint investigation by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol revealed Fred was hit by a white 1997-2003 Ford F150 with front damage that left the scene.

The suspect vehicle and driver were later located. CBS 17 is not identifying the driver because he is not charged at this time.

The State Highway Patrol said it is continuing to investigate the collision and will be working in conjunction with the Wake County District Attorney’s office regarding any possible criminal charges.

Distraught family members have been gathering at the boy’s home early Wednesday. The family lives a few houses up from where the boy was found.

The boy’s uncle spoke with CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman and said the family isn’t ready to talk.