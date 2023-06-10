RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The six-year-old daughter of a Wake County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is being awarded for her heroic efforts.

On Friday, Bella Bennett, daughter of Sgt. L. Bennett, received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award.

Sgt. Bennett, Michelle Bennett and Bella (Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

On Feb. 9, the sheriff’s office said Bella acted quickly to call for help and take care of her mom, Michelle Bennett, who was experiencing a cardiac arrest.

“I call her my heart hero,” Michelle Bennett said of her daughter Bella.

To recognize Bella’s quick thinking, the American Red Cross gave her a Certificate for Extraordinary Action.

The award is granted to an individual who is not Red Cross trained, but takes action to help save a life, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are extremely proud of Bella’s quick thinking to call for help,” Cally Edwards with the American Red Cross said.

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe also thanked Bella for her efforts.

“We’re super proud of Bella, one of the Sheriff Office’s family youths and a true first responder for her timely, courageous and caring actions of support in the moment of need,” he said.

Great job, Bella!