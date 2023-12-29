CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police have charged a man after a six-year-old suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, police said.

Andrew Brady Everett, 50, of Cary is charged with misdemeanor careless and reckless driving.

Around 11:15 a.m., police said Cary first responders reported to the 500 block of Walnut Street after a blue Honda Fit driven by Everett hit a six-year-old girl.

The girl was transported to WakeMed Raleigh with life-threatening injuries and remains in grave condition.

Police said additional charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation by Cary’s Traffic Safety Team.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636 or carycrimestoppers.net