RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Election officials in Wake County say they expect about 60 percent of registered voters to cast ballots in the general election.

Gary Sims, the county’s board of elections director, said Tuesday night that Election Day went “incredibly smoothly.”

“And we think it’s partly a result of more than a quarter million of our voters taking advantage of early voting options,” he said.

County officials said Tuesday night that more than 219,000 people voted early and another 30,000 cast absentee by mail ballots — for a total of just under 250,000.

They said those results would be the first to be shared, with unofficial results from Election Day voting to begin to appear around 10 p.m.

Results will be unofficial until the state Board of Elections completes a canvass on Nov. 18.