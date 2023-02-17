RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tournament is underway at Polar Ice Raleigh. In conjunction with its National Hockey League Stadium entitlement, Navy Federal has created a one-of-a-kind veterans showcase tournament.

This tournament took place on Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. with the ultimate goal of honoring military veterans from across the United States.

Each year they celebrate four military veteran hockey teams. This year is their third time hosting the event. This year’s tournament brought 60 military veterans to Raleigh for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Jane Myers, a representative of Navy Federal Credit Union told CBS 17 this experience in like no other.

“We’re very proud to be able to create a platform for these veteran teams—to really celebrate their success, share their stories and as the official military appreciation partner of the NHL, moments like this where we can really celebrate the hard work, the comradery, the commitment of the players and the NHL as they expand,” Myers said.

In addition to inviting teams to play in the showcase, Navy Federal is also hosting a formal welcome reception and dinner for all teams. It’s also coordinating a special experience with the NHL to provide each veteran with a ticket to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on Saturday where all Veterans Showcase participants will be highlighted through a live, in-game videoboard feature during the game.