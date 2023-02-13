CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Playgrounds, green space, a pavilion for concerts and so much more.

The Downtown Cary Park project is nearing completion.

“We have something for everybody. We have a splashpad for kiddos, quiet areas or botanical gardens, we have a bark yard,” said Joy Ennis, the General Manager for the Downtown Cary Park.

The Town broke ground on the park back in 2021 and now, two years later, the vision for the park is coming to fruition.

Ennis says construction is set to be complete by the end of the summer.

“It’s exciting to see. All the structures in the park are up, we’re starting to put in trees slowly, and then all the plants will come in. Our storm water—which is our park water amenity—is being dug out and made in the right shape so it’s really coming along great,” said Ennis.

Construction progress at the Downtown Cary Park as of February 13, 2023. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

This one-of-a-kind park project is being funded through bonds at a total construction cost of $68 million.

Ennis says she expects the park to be not only a regional draw, but a national draw as well.

“We’re looking to make memories for people of all kinds and we want this park to be something for everybody,” said Ennis.

In addition to all the amenities at the park there will also be a market space so people can get grab-and-go items too.

Rendering of Downtown Cary Park, courtesy the Town of Cary.

You can find out more about the park here, on the Town of Cary website.