2 firefighters injured; 7 children among 3 families displaced in apartment building fire in North Raleigh

CBS 17 photo of the apartment building on Presley Court Saturday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two firefighters suffered minor burns while fighting an apartment fire that left three families displaced in North Raleigh Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a four-unit two-story building at 4313 Presley Ct., which is just off Green Road near Calvary Drive, according to Raleigh Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Sherrill.

About 40 firefighters responded to the call where heavy smoke was seen as crews arrived.

It took firefighters about 25 minutes to get the blaze under control, Sherrill said.

Two firefighters were upstairs at one point during the blaze and suffered minor burns, Sherrill said. One firefighter was later taken to the hospital as a precaution, he said.

The unit where the fire was centered had “significant damage,” Sherrill said.

The three other units had moderate damage and are uninhabitable.

Sherrill said it appeared to be an electrical fire. Late Saturday afternoon, investigators were at the scene trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Three families — five adults and seven children — were displaced by the fire, Sherrill said.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the families.