5 children among 7 taken to hospital after SUV flips in crash in Raleigh near I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven people were in two vehicles that crashed — including an SUV that overturned several times and came to rest a on wire supporting a utility pole — on Christmas Day, police said.

The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2581 Gorman Street in Raleigh, which is just north of the Interstate 40 interchange.

A red SUV that had three people inside during the crash had heavy damage after flipping several times, police said. A gray minivan also involved in the crash had four occupants.

A total of five children were in the vehicles during the crash, police said. There were no serious injuries, according to authorities.

A grandfather of some the children in the wrecked SUV saw the scene after the crash.

“When we came over here and saw the car, we just knew nobody had walked away — but thank God everybody walked away,” said Robert Cotton, the grandfather of some of the children in the wreck.

Everyone in the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“They got minor scratches and cuts, but they can be healed. I just thank God everyone is safe,” Cotton said.

Gorman Street was closed at Thistledown Drive following the crash., but reopened by 5:30 p.m.

