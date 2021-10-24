7 vehicle collision on I-40 sends 3 to hospital, closes lanes, NCSHP says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a seven-vehicle collision on I-40 Sunday morning, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol press release said.

The accident happened just before 11:45 a.m. near exit 309 going west-bound.

When the last vehicle, the seventh vehicle of the crash, failed to reduce its speed while other vehicles were slowing down, it pushed all the vehicles ahead into one another, Sergeant Thomas Wetherington said.

One lane of I-40 was closed for one hour while the scene was being cleared.

The three people who were transported to the hospital suffered minor injuries, and their identities have not been released at this time, NCSHP said.

No other information was released.