7-year-old suffers skull fracture as Cary woman crashes while driving impaired, court docs say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary woman faces felony charges after police said she crashed her vehicle while impaired – causing a 7-year-old passenger to suffer a skull fracture, arrest warrants state.

Page E. Csonka, 29, faces charges of felony reckless driving to endanger, felony serious injury by vehicle, felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from a crash on SE Maynard Road near Walnut Street on Sunday.

Warrants say Csonka was driving while impaired when she crashed.

A 7-year-old passenger suffered a skull fracture in the crash, warrants say.

“The impaired driving offense was the proximate cause of the serious injury,” the warrant states.

Police also found used needles in her vehicle, leading the to possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

Csonka received a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

If she posts bond, she is not allowed to have any contact with the child.

