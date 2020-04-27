70 women test positive for COVID-19 at NC prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After conducting nearly 200 tests, 70 women have tested positive for COVID-19 at a North Carolina prison, Department of Public Safety officials confirmed Monday.

Officials say 168 tests were conducted at the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women. Results showed that 70 of the inmates were positive for the virus, while 98 others tested negative.

On April 9, DPS began transitioning some non-violent offenders who meet strict criteria and legal guidelines, including victim notification in certain cases, to serve their sentence outside of a DPS prison facility, but under the supervision of community corrections officers and/or special operations officers.

As of Sunday, 1072 COVID-19 tests have been administered in North Carolina’s prisons. As a result, 554 people have tested positive while 518 others tested negative.