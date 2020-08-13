70-year-old man arrested, charged with attempting to rob Raleigh bank

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man police say tried to rob a bank last week but ended up leaving without any money has been arrested.

The attempted robbery happened around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 7 at First Citizens Bank on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. He implied he had a weapon on him, police said.

The man quickly ran from the scene without taking any money, according to authorities.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have now arrested and charged Terry Barnes, 70, with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

