​RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, families out trick-or-treating Monday night said things are finally feeling more normal.

Austin Mattox and his family said this year was definitely busier than the past two years when it came to trick-or-treating in Raleigh’s Oakwood neighborhood.

“This looks busier, the first year we moved in was the very first year of the pandemic and they really didn’t do anything, now it’s just the streets are packed again, so it’s so much fun,” Mattox said.

One of the busiest houses in the Oakwood neighborhood is Jesse Jones’.

His house, front lawn, curb and even utility pole on the corner is completely covered in Halloween decorations. It’s a house straight out of a Halloween blockbuster.

He said this year’s a lot busier than the past two pandemic Halloweens.

It’s his 10th year decorating his house.

“You feel grateful for it, for people coming by and looking at it,” Jones said.

He estimates 8-10,000 people stopped by the house the weekend leading up to Halloween. This year’s new addition was several decorations from Stranger Things.