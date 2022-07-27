MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Morrisville leaders and Wake County leaders came together Wednesday morning to break ground on a brand new $8.8 million dollar fire station. They said the new addition will help improve their response time for service calls.

Morrsiville’s Fire Station No. 3 will be located at 1021 Harris Mill and will provide service for areas north and east of town. Morrisville Fire Chief Scott Criddle said it’s an exciting time right now to provide these services for Morrisville residents.

“We are excited about all of the opportunities building this facility offers the department and residents,” said Morrisville Fire Chief Scott Criddle.

“For the department, the station will include the latest in station design to reduce response times, protect equipment, and improve the health and safety for our staff. Our entire community will benefit from improved response times leading to improved outcomes,” Criddle said.

The new fire station is being built to improve the distribution and level of service for areas north and east of Town. Doing so will reduce response times, improve the reliability of fire protection to all areas of Town, and increase capacity.

Once the new fire station is completed, the Town will also be able to relocate fire resources that are currently at a shared site in the Town of Cary.

(CBS 17/Darran Todd)

Construction cost for this new fire station is estimated to be $8.8 million, with much of the funding coming from the 2021 Morrisville Bond Referendum.

“Our goal is to have a travel time that is 5 minutes or less to all of our emergencies and we don’t currently meet that at the 90th percentile, which is not uncommon, but the idea is to consistently improve to create those improvements at the best rate you can to provide the better improved outcomes,” Chief Criddle said.

This project was a collaborative effort between Wake County and the Town of Morrisville.

Construction started in July 2022 and is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2023, and the project will include landscaping improvements at the site.

For more information about the project, visit the Harris Mill Road Fire Station Project webpage.