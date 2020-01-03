8 injured, including some children, in head-on crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Eight people, including some children, were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in southeast Raleigh Thursday evening, police said.
The crash happened after 7:30 p.m. near S. New Hope Road and Bluff View Drive. Of the eight injured, only one was seriously hurt. Seven suffered minor injuries, police said.
Some of those injured were children, but it wasn’t clear exactly how many.
No further information was released.
