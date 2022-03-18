RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 8-car pile pile-up shut down all lanes of Interstate 440 Friday morning, officials said.

Raleigh police confirmed all lanes shut down at approximately 7 a.m. Friday on I-440 eastbound at Wade Avenue.

Officials did not confirm if there was a crash and only said there was a “pile-up” at this time. They did say there are no injuries at this time, however.

Lanes reopened at approximately 8:45 a.m., but traffic is still moving slowly in all lanes, CBS 17’s Payton Bradley confirms.