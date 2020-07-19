BARTONS CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two family members tried to rescue a child who ultimately drowned in Falls Lake Saturday afternoon, Wake County officials say.
The incident was initally reported as a water rescue just after 5 p.m. at the New Light Road bridge near Ghoston Road.
An 8-year-old child was pulled from the lake by first responders just before 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
The child was taken to WakeMed, where the victim was pronounced dead, the news release said.
Two family members who tried to rescue the victim were also taken to WakeMed for treatment. Officials said their injuries were not considered to be serious.
“Deputies continue to interview witnesses and family members to find out what led up to the tragedy,” the news release said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 8-year-old child drowns in Falls Lake; 2 family members injured during rescue attempt
- Active shooter report at Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall was false, police say
- Protesters vandalize old Durham police building, hang banners from roof
- As storms hit Raleigh region, family displaced after massive tree falls on Knightdale home
- Seaplane crashes on NC lake with 2 aboard