8-year-old child drowns in Falls Lake; 2 family members injured during rescue attempt

Wake County deputies at the scene near the drowning in Falls Lake on Saturday. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

BARTONS CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two family members tried to rescue a child who ultimately drowned in Falls Lake Saturday afternoon, Wake County officials say.

The incident was initally reported as a water rescue just after 5 p.m. at the New Light Road bridge near Ghoston Road.

An 8-year-old child was pulled from the lake by first responders just before 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was taken to WakeMed, where the victim was pronounced dead, the news release said.

Two family members who tried to rescue the victim were also taken to WakeMed for treatment. Officials said their injuries were not considered to be serious.

“Deputies continue to interview witnesses and family members to find out what led up to the tragedy,” the news release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: