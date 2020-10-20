8-year-old riding bicycle hit by car on Capital Boulevard, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say an 8-year-old riding a bicycle was hit by a car while trying to cross Capital Boulevard.
Police say the 8-year-old tried to cross Capital Boulevard north of Interstate 540.
The accident was reported around 7 p.m. Monday evening.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
