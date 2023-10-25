GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — An eight-year-old is facing disciplinary actions in connection to a threat made to another student Tuesday morning involving a switchblade, according to Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams.

Police said the child brought the switchblade knife onto a school bus and made threats to one of the other kids on the way to East Garner Elementary School.

Once the school was alerted to the threats, the switchblade was taken from the child without further incident.

The eight-year-old was returned to his parents and is facing disciplinary actions through the Wake County Public School System.

Adams says no criminal charges are being pursued in this incident.