80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wake County schools in the last week

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System announced 80 COVID-19 cases for the week ending Dec. 9, according to the district’s dashboard for the virus.

Of the 80 cases, 47 were among staff members and 33 were students.

Wake County began tracking it at the end of October when the first students returned to in-person instruction. The number of cases reported to the district has increased each week.

Meanwhile, North Carolina again set a record on Thursday for most hospitalizations due to the virus. Also on Thursday, a United States panel endorsed the widespread use of the Pfizer vaccine.