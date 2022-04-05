RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – J.Cole gave back to his home state, and all 50 states for that matter, as the Dreamville Festival returned for the first time in three years following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the two-day Raleigh event, Dreamville public relations officially confirmed 80,000 attendees from all 50 states, as well as 14 countries. Additionally, officials said more than 60 percent of fans were returners from the first year the festival took place.

In 2019, the festival brought 39,000 attendees to Raleigh.

“Dreamville fans of all ages were treated to performances from some of today’s most sought-after music acts, blending together stadium headliners alongside exciting up-and-comers,” Trey Hicks of Dreamville public relations said in a news release. “The lineup and festival experience were once again curated by the festival founder himself, J. Cole, whose headlining performance closed out the festival while offering a truly unforgettable experience for fans who long-awaited the return of the fest.”

In addition to J. Cole, performers ranging from Lil Baby and T-Pain to Wiz Kid and Lil Wayne were in attendance across the two-day event.

Aside from performances at Dorothea Dix Park, site-wide art installations curated by local artists were on display, groups bringing awareness for local charities spoke and a Ferris wheel was on site.

“Our Dreamville team is not only grateful for our incredible fans across the world who traveled to attend or live-streamed online, but also to the greater Raleigh community for welcoming our festival back with open arms,” Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy said.

“After being forced to sit out the last three years and now seeing all of the overwhelmingly positive feedback from this past weekend, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of the fest. See you next spring for year three.”