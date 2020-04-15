81-year-old man becomes Wake County’s first coronavirus-related death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 81-year-old Wake County man has died due to complications from the coronavirus – the county’s first such death.
“It’s heart-breaking,” said Regina Petteway, Wake County Human Services director. “My deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones, and I know that everyone working to slow the spread of this virus shares that sentiment. We must continue to do all we can individually to make a collective difference in the impact COVID-19 has on our community. And that means staying at home.”
North Carolina has 117 COVID-19-related deaths while more than 27,000 people have died in relation to the virus across the country.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8