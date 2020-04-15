81-year-old man becomes Wake County’s first coronavirus-related death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 81-year-old Wake County man has died due to complications from the coronavirus – the county’s first such death.

“It’s heart-breaking,” said Regina Petteway, Wake County Human Services director. “My deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones, and I know that everyone working to slow the spread of this virus shares that sentiment. We must continue to do all we can individually to make a collective difference in the impact COVID-19 has on our community. And that means staying at home.”

North Carolina has 117 COVID-19-related deaths while more than 27,000 people have died in relation to the virus across the country.