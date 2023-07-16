RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An 82-year-old man was hit and killed on Capital Boulevard late Saturday night, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Just after 11:44 p.m., officers said they were called to the area of Capital Boulevard near Old Buffaloe Road in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they said they found 82-year-old Larry Weiner, who had been hit by a car.

He died as a result of the crash, according to the police department.

Upon an initial investigation, police said a 2016 Honda Civic sedan was traveling northbound on Capital Boulevard when it collided with Weiner, who was on foot outside a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Old Buffaloe Road.

Investigators said they determined Weiner crossed in front of the car and was struck.

Police plan to release more information at the appropriate time.

They said the case remains under investigation.