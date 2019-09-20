85-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Raleigh’s Falls of Neuse Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 85-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening as he crossed Falls of Neuse Road, police said.

Officers were called to the 9500 block of Falls of Neuse Road around 8:35 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian-involved traffic collision.

Officers found James Howard Camp, 85, had been struck by a vehicle traveling south on Falls of Neuse Road.

Camp was crossing the road when he was hit, police said.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

No charges have been filed.

The 9500 block of Falls of Neuse is just north of the road’s interchange with Interstate-540 and the location of several shops and businesses.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStopppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

