RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners is getting a better sense of the issues most important to those who live in Wake County.

On Monday, the Commissioners received the results of a community survey and more than 3,000 people responded.

Most people are happy living in Wake County. 87 percent of respondents agree the county is a nice place to live. Some strengths of the county are access to jobs and a good education.

People said the most important issues facing Wake County are development, growth, population and affordable housing.

Shane Pappas moved to the county about two years ago and said he really enjoys it. Now he wants to buy a home.

“When we first moved here it was a lot more affordable,” Pappas said. “I’m in the process of looking for a home now and prices have significantly jumped over the last three years.”

The survey also asked what the county’s top priorities should be people were allowed to check multiple priorities– 62.7 percent of people put cost of living, 55.9 percent said affordable housing and 50.2 percent said schools.

CBS 17 asked the Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Shinica Thomas, how the Commissioners manage development.

“We’re working with our municipal partners in preparing them for economic development, for companies to want to come here and want to bring headquarters here and bring great jobs here, but also making sure that we can have affordable housing,” Thomas said.

She said the county will do an affordable housing listening tour.

“So we’re actually going to start with the mayor’s association, we’re going to talk to all of the mayors at one time at their meeting around what our housing department is doing, what we have done around affordable housing like our preservation fund,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that zoning is something that really falls on municipalities, so part of that listening tour will be working with cities and towns on how their zoning could help or hurt having more affordable housing.