CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – An infant has died after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Cary on Monday, a town spokeswoman confirmed.

Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Harlon Drive, which is the site of the Aurella apartment complex, which is off Buck Jones Road.

Three victims were removed from the fire and were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, officials said.

Of those three, a 28-year-old woman remains in critical condition while a 21-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Deanna Hawkes with the Town of Cary.

A 9-month-old child was killed in the fire.

A fourth victim managed to get out without help and was then also taken to a hospital.

This story will be updated.