9 new food options coming to RDU’s ‘Ghost Kitchen’

Passengers wait in longs lines for the US Airways ticketing counter at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. (Sara D. Davis/Getty Images).

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport announced Thursday nine new food options coming to its terminals.

RDU is rolling out a virtual food hall, an operation where travelers will order at a kiosk off a menu from nine locations, and pick it up in one place called a “Ghost Kitchen,” a news release from the airport said.

Terminal 2 will begin offering 800 Degrees, Pei Wei, Zinburger, Rebel Wings, Rolls by Krispy Rice and Xochimex Cantina, along with local concepts American Melt, Beyu, and Hubb-Grove.

“The virtual food hall, sometimes referred to as a “ghost kitchen,” is a new concept to RDU that will provide a wide array of food options by combining menu items from multiple brands in one operation,” the news release said. “Guests will place orders at a kiosk or on a mobile device and pick them up in temperature-controlled lockers, allowing them to enjoy a digital, contactless food order and payment experience that is aligned with current consumer trends toward touchless service.”

RDU did not specify when the new Terminal menu option would open.