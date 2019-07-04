9 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said nine people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a four-car wreck near Poole Road and Old Poole Road.

A van was overturned in the wreck. The road was closed due to the accident, but it has since reopened. All nine hospitalized had minor injuries, police said.

No further information was available.

