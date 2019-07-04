9 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said nine people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a four-car wreck near Poole Road and Old Poole Road.
A van was overturned in the wreck. The road was closed due to the accident, but it has since reopened. All nine hospitalized had minor injuries, police said.
No further information was available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Clean up continues after storm slams Raleigh neighborhood nearly a week ago
- 7 dead, 3 injured in chain-reaction I-85 crash in Georgia, police say
- Lumberton man drowns in private pond, deputies say
- Billionaire’s daughter and sorority sisters among 7 killed in Bahamas copter crash
- Man critical after being pulled from NC surf
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now