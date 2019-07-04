Breaking News
Man critical after being pulled from NC surf

9 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle wreck in Raleigh

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said nine people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a four-car wreck near Poole Road and Old Poole Road.

A van was overturned in the wreck. The road was closed due to the accident, but it has since reopened. All nine hospitalized had minor injuries, police said.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss