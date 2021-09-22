9 Wake County sheriff candidates to participate in forum at Raleigh brewery Wednesday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh brewery and sports bar will be the site of a Wake County sheriff candidate forum on Wednesday night.

The Libertarian Party of Wake County is hosting the forum at Tobacco Road Sports Cafe & Brewery.

Nine candidates who have announced they’re running to be the next sheriff of Wake County will participate in the event, according to the Libertarian Party of Wake County.

The following candidates will be attending:

Randy Baity

David Blackwelder

Joe Coley

Donnie Harrison

Stephanie Hopkins

Tivon Howard

Tommy Matthews

Willie Rowe

Roy Taylor

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker will not be participating. Baker was invited but has not yet responded, according to the Libertarian Party of Wake County. Baker has not yet said if he will be running for reelection.

You can attend the forum at Tobacco Road Sports Cafe & Brewery from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The brewery is located at 505 W. Jones St., just off Glenwood South.