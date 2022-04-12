RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old boy is the second fatality after an Acura collided with a GoRaleigh bus on Sunday.

Juan Steven Lebron, 9, was declared dead at 10:09 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe update from friends and family.

Juan’s father, Juan Steven, the driver, previously succumbed to his injuries at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, the GoFundMe also confirmed. CBS 17 previously reported Juan Sr.’s death, but did not have his name.

Raleigh police said the 2005 Acura was traveling north on Garner Road near Peterson Street when it collided with a GoRaleigh bus that was turning left from Peterson Street to Garner Road, police said. At the scene, the wrecked car had major front-end damage with the roof removed — possibly by rescue crews trying to access victims inside the car, crews observed.

The bus driver was cited with failure to yield causing serious bodily injury. Raleigh police did not release the name of the bus driver.