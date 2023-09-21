HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Holly Springs Police Department is investigating after an adult and a 9-year-old child were hit by a car on Thursday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Autumn Park Avenue in Holly Springs.

The adult and child were walking across the road when they were hit, police say.

The child was transported to the hospital, but the severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, according to Holly Springs police.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.