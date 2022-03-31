WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake Forest Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk on Thursday.

A 9-year-old boy was hit while in a crosswalk on Heritage Lake Road on Thursday and suffered minor injuries, the police department said on Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and his family, and we are so very thankful that his injuries were not more serious – or even fatal,” Wake Forest police said in an official statement.

The department also used this incident to ask the community to consider the “close call” as a “wake-up call” to urge drivers to slow down.

“Speeding not only increases our risk of a collision but it also increases the severity of the impact at higher speeds. Driving within the speed limits makes our roads safer,” it said.

Wake Forest police only identified the child as a boy and have not released the identity of the driver.