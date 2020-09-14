911 call reveals new details in Raleigh man’s disappearance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 call about a missing Raleigh man was released Monday afternoon and revealed new details about his disapparance.

William Anderson “Andy” Banks, 39, was last seen Saturday around 2 p.m. near Cameron Village, according to Raleigh police.

According to friends, Andy Banks was meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at Cameron Village about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport.

The SUV has since been found in Danville, Virgina.

The 911 call released Monday afternoon said that after Banks planned to sell his Range Rover he then planned to walk to the corner of St. Marys Street and Wade Avenue, where his newer car, a BMW, was parked.

The 911 call, placed Saturday just before 8 p.m., said that Banks ” would never go six or seven hours without responding to me.”

The caller said that Banks last checked his cellphone before the planned meeting on Saturday.

“I can see on his text messages he last checked phone at 1:42 p.m.,” the caller said.

“He has not looked at his phone since then. His battery is on — it’s ringing,” the caller added.

Andy Banks’ family is asking anyone who may have seen something to call police.

Police in Danville, Virginia said they are assisting Raleigh Police in the investigation into Andy Banks’ disappearance.

Banks stands about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing blue Patagonia shorts, a grey shirt with a picture of a mountain on the front and flip flops.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

