911 caller ‘blessed to not be dead’ following deadly Raleigh Boulevard shooting, crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 caller said he was lucky to be alive after he was also shot at during a crash and shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead in Raleigh Thursday night.

The 911 caller said they witnessed the car that Antonio Luis Quinones was riding in strike the back of a dually truck.

Antonio Luis Quinones (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

The caller said he rushed alongside the car to check on the passengers. He confirmed he saw the driver with his head down and not moving after being shot.

However, the 911 caller said the passenger of the vehicle pulled a gun on the caller, but narrowly missed.

The caller told the 911 operator they were “blessed to not be dead right now” and did not know how the passenger missed them at close range.

The 911 caller said the crash happened on Raleigh Boulevard after crossing over U.S. Highway 64 at the stoplight before Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The caller also said the driver of the dually truck fled after hearing gunshots and he did not get many details of either the truck driver or the shooter due to darkness.

The 911 caller agreed to return near the area of the incident, when safe, to give a statement to police.

Police said Friday morning that the man died at the hospital. He has been identified as the 26-year-old Quinones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.