911 caller: Man killed in Raleigh shooting was caught in middle of shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man killed in a shooting Saturday night in southeast Raleigh was caught in the middle of a shootout, according to a 911 caller.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Rock Quarry Road. They arrived to find Charlie Cook Debnam, 31, lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital and later died, police said Sunday.

Debnam was shot when he was caught in a shootout involving two cars, according to a 911 call released Monday afternoon. The caller said he heard multiple shots.

The caller described one of the cars as being gray, but didn’t describe the other.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP. Tips can be submitted via email and text message, too.