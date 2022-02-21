911 caller reports hearing up to 4 shots in murder of recent NC State graduate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 caller reported hearing three or four gunshots in a shooting Friday night that killed a recent North Carolina State University graduate.

The shooting was reported at 3950 Western Boulevard around 7:35 p.m., police said. Officers arrived to find 22-year-old Cody McLaggan suffering from gunshot wounds in a Food Lion parking lot.

“We heard three or four shots, then the car next to us took off,” the caller said.

The caller, who said he worked for a nearby Dominos, reiterated multiple times that he didn’t see any movement from the other car after the shots were fired.

“We haven’t seen any movement from the car since we had the noise,” he said, adding that no one had gotten very close to it.

Saturday night, police said James Christopher Anderson, 19, of Raleigh, was charged with murder in the shooting.