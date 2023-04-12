RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New 911 calls released by the Apex Police Department detail the shooting outside an Apex sporting goods store where police say an State Bureau of Investigation agent shot and killed an 18-year-old.

Some callers called 911 from the parking lot, others said they were inside Academy Sports + Outdoors when Dayve Sanchez was shot.

“Hurry up, I mean, there’s a body on the ground,” a caller said.

Callers said they heard two or three gunshots. They described to 911 operators the moments after Apex police said Sanchez was shot by SBI agent Denzel Ward.

The caller told the 911 operator that multiple people were on the ground.

Caller: There’s several people on the ground.

Operator: Several people?

Caller: Oh my god. Yes — hurry — up

Operator: How many people do you see?

Caller: I see three people on the ground. I see a gun. Hurry.”

Police said Sanchez and a woman were inside the store prior to the shooting and that the woman had stolen a box of ammunition off a counter. The two then ran out, according to police.

When officers arrived, Ward and the woman were fighting, police said.

“The person kept getting in and out of the car and there was a lot of yelling,” another caller said.

The SBI said Ward was on duty, but have not said what he was doing in the parking lot. He’s been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

A 911 operator and a caller had the following exchange:

Operator: Did you see the suspect?

Caller: Yeah, he’s literally outside with the guy, he has him on the floor, he’s like choking him.

Police said a gun was next to Sanchez on the ground, but they’re not sure how it might have been used.

Police have not released the name of the woman who was involved. The said she’s receiving medical care and has not ben charged in connection to this.

Police are expected to provide an update on the case Thursday morning.