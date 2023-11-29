RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One student called for help and another caller asked for information.

Two 911 phone calls recorded during a lockdown at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School on Monday have been released by the Raleigh Police Department. That lockdown was prompted by a stabbing that killed a 15-year-old student and injured a 16-year-old student.

In the first, a student called from the bathroom, asking police to come to the school.

“I’m a student. I’m a student! I’m scared,” they can be heard saying.

“They’re talking about stabbing people and guns,” the student added.

The dispatcher attempts to understand what’s going on and if the caller saw anyone with a weapon.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I’m in the bathroom because I’m scared,” the caller responded. “All the students, they’re running; it’s a bunch of commotion.”

In a second call, which appeared to be made by an adult staff member, a person asks for information from the dispatcher.

“Can you tell me anything?” they asked. “We’re on a lockdown. Are the police coming?”

The dispatcher responds that help is coming.

“Your resource officer is there and he’s handling it,” they said.

As CBS 17 previously reported, a 14-year-old student was apprehended and charged in the case, according to Raleigh police. The fatal incident began around 11 a.m. Monday, when a school resource officer radioed for EMS saying a student had been stabbed in the gym.

The student killed has been identified by family as Delvin Ferrell.

After closing the school to classes on Tuesday and Wednesday, Southeast Raleigh Magnet High will reopen to students on Thursday.