RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some 911 calls are giving more answers as to what happened when two people were shot near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh early Thursday morning.

At least six 911 calls were made to Raleigh police just before 6 o’clock in the morning.

“I’m right here in front of Biscuitville and this guy is laying in the middle of the road shot,” one caller said.

“The car is in the middle of the street, and there’s a bunch of blood on the hood of the car,” another caller said.

Police tell CBS 17 that two men were taken to the hospital after the shooting, one of them with non-life threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

“One guy is shot really bad in the face,” one 911 caller said. “He’s hurt bad.”

One of the 911 calls released Thursday. (Raleigh Police Department)

Witnesses can be heard telling 911 dispatchers they heard between six and eight gunshots fired.

“It was two cars,” one caller explained. “There were two guys in one car, one guy took off into the woods, one guy is shot in the face and the other guy, other cars, took off.”

At one point, a witness tells dispatchers one of the victims was walking around after being shot.

That witness can be heard telling the victim that an ambulance is on the way.

“We got some help coming, bro, we got help coming bro, they’re coming brother, they’re coming,” the caller said.

Police shut down Wake Forest Road for hours, blocking off a car that witnesses say one of the victims was driving.

Wake Forest Road was eventually opened back up to traffic around 11:30 on Thursday morning.

There have still been no arrests in the shooting, but police say they believe it was an isolated incident and that there’s no continued threat.