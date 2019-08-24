911 calls warned of woman in road before deadly hit-and-run in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police have charged a Raleigh man with hitting a woman with his truck and killing her in Cary on Thursday night.

Logan Jones, 21, is charged with felony hit-and-run.

Police say Jones was driving a truck that struck 39-year-old Faten Faud Shaikh, who was trying to cross the street near the intersection of Walnut Street and Macedonia Road.

About 10 minutes before the crash happened another driver called 911, saying he was concerned after seeing Shaikh just down the street at the intersection with Tryon Road.

“It looks like this woman is very intoxicated, man. She’s walking in the middle of the highway, and she’s going to end up getting killed tonight,” the driver said. “I mean I’ve been sitting at this traffic light for two or three minutes, and she’s crossed the intersection two or three times. Cars barely missing her, man. She’s gonna… get killed.”

Cary spokeswoman Kathryn Trogden said an officer was dispatched to the area after that call, and that the officer was trying to find the woman when the crash happened.

According to Cary officials, Jones told officers that he thought he hit an animal and continued on his way home about half a mile away. Once he got home, he noticed all the flashing lights from the area he had just been and walked back to the scene, officials said.

When he got back to the scene, officials said he asked an emergency responder what happened and then told them he was the driver.

Jones was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and given a $15,000 secured bond. He has since bonded out.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now