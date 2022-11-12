MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say a 94-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a head-on crash near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

At about 7:34 p.m. Friday, troopers said they were called to Aviation Parkway near Airport Blvd. in reference to a head-on crash involving two cars.

They say six people were injured.

One of those people was 94-year-old Phyllis Watson, who later died from her injuries, according to NCSHP.

Troopers said the crash was caused by someone overcorrecting and crossing into the other lane.

They do not believe speed, alcohol or weather were a factor.

The road was closed while troopers responded to the crash. It has since reopened.