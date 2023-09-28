RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A street in downtown Raleigh will be closed Thursday evening ahead of the Bluegrass Festival this weekend.

CBS 17 previously reported the Bluegrass Festival will search for a new home in 2025, but some groups in Raleigh said the show will go on while they look for a similar event to bring to the area.

The Bluegrass Festival’s website stated that five blocks of Fayetteville Street. Six stages of music will stretch from Martin Street to the Martin Marietta Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Check back here for detours from city officials.