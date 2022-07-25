RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fifth annual Triangle DEI Alliance’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusivity Conference returns Tuesday at the Raleigh Convention Center.

It was held virtually the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, a record number of people from across the county — more than 1,300 — are registered to attend the event this year. Because of the record turnout, organizers said the event completely sold out.

They said they’re realistically expecting about 1,100 people when considering no-shows and people whose plans may have changed.

Organizers attribute the record number of attendees to two things: finally being back in person, and more companies placing more of an emphasis on Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity in their workplaces.

“This is a year where the importance of DEI increased in the public domain and public memory,” Torri Staton, the Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity with the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, said. “I think folks are coming in with more knowledge and they want to increase that knowledge.”

Staton is responsible for the planning and oversight of the entire conference.

She said the conference can benefit companies at any level of their DEI journey through interactive events. These include virtual reality technology for cultural competence scenarios, using Legos to enhance team building and problem solving, using technology tools for disabled employees and a RACE exhibit — a traveling exhibit that explores the science and history of race in the U.S.

The goal of the conference is to help companies build more inclusive work environments through cultural competency.

This is highlighted through this year’s theme – ‘A Better You, A Better Us.’

“I think this is going to be a really really great learning experience,” Staton said. “And I think the community we build tomorrow will continue to thrive.”

The conference runs Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.