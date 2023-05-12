RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you drive through Raleigh, you may notice several homes and businesses displaying a city flag with a different look.

New Raleigh flag design (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

It’s part of a community effort and local grassroots movement to adopt a new official flag design for the City of Oaks.

“You start to see it everywhere, and it really gives you a strong sense of community when you’re out there,” said Brian Rineer, one of the project organizers.

During the pandemic, he said a TED Talk inspired him to create a new, simpler City of Raleigh flag. It’s intended to live alongside the current one.

Current City of Raleigh Flag of 1899 Current City of Raleigh Flag of 1899

How it all started

Rineer explained that the idea originated during the pandemic when he was spending time with friends on his porch.

“We were flying the 1899 flag and we found out a lot of people didn’t know what it was, or even that we had a flag. And these are people who lived here, who grew up here,” he said.

After that, he decided to do some research about flag design and the history of Raleigh’s current flag.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

During that research, he said he found that many other cities across the U.S. have been adopting new, simpler flags since 2015. He said the state of Utah did something similar as well.

Rineer made mock-ups of the new flag with input from friends, with several design concepts in mind.

“You want that image to just get kind of burned in your memory so you could easily recognize it when you see it at a glance when it’s moving in the wind far away,” he explained.

He said his son, Craig, a student majoring in digital animation at the Savannah College of Art and Design, turned the mock-ups into real illustrations.

The new flag pays tribute to the traditional one, with Sir Walter Raleigh’s coat of arms. It also adds an acorn to symbolize potential and growth.

“We decided, ok, we’ll just start flying some flags and see what’ll happen,” Rineer explained.

Since then, the idea has taken off.

A community effort

“A lot of people said, I’ll fly one of those, can you get me one? And the next thing you knew, we had 10 people flying the flag,” said Rineer.

He said that number has since grown to 70 homes flying the flag, as well as, multiple Raleigh businesses.

“It just seemed like a great way to sort of represent our community and some new ideas in the area,” said Adam Eckhardt, one of the owners of Crank Arm Brewing Company.

“I love a grassroots movement,” said Danny Rosin, co-owner, of Brand Fuel, a promotional products supplier in Raleigh. “I believe that great things happen from the bottom up. Often, more so than the top down.”

Flag at North Street Beer Station (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Flag at Brand Fuel (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Flag at Crank Arm Brewing (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Rineer said the project has become a big community effort.

“I was walking down the street and saw it at my neighbor’s house, and I thought, ‘wow, that is an awesome flag.’ I automatically knew that it was a City of Raleigh flag,” said Joanne Sullivan, who lives in Raleigh. “It is gracious. It is engaging. And light-hearted. It represented our community.”

Olivia Jordan with her flag (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Olivia Jordan, who also lives in Raleigh, has a flag in front of her home as well.

“For me, it’s really important to feel connected to the community that I’m living in wherever I’m living, and I think symbols really help people do that.”

Rineer said the interest in the flag speaks for itself.

“I think that shows that there is a desire in the community to have that symbol for people to be able to visually express their civic pride,” he said.

Next steps

City Council must vote to adopt the new flag design before it can become official.

While Rineer says the city is aware of the new design, a vote has not yet been scheduled.

For now, he said the topic of the flag remains a social concept and is not yet a political one.

Rineer said the flag’s design has no trademark or copyright, and is available for community use.

Click here to learn more about the new flag design or get involved.