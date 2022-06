FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A busy road in Fuquay-Varina will close for a few days after the Fourth of July.

The state Department of Transportation said Tuesday that Stewart Street, south of Judd Parkway, will be closed from July 11-14 while crews replace a pipe under the road.

NCDOT says drivers should use the detour routes of Judd Parkway and Broad Street during the closure.