A car? A bus? A train? Oh my. We’re just trying to help you get into the State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the North Carolina State Fair underway, the return of the family-fun fall event is expected to see one million people across it’s 10 days in Raleigh. But with that many people, how exactly do you park to get inside?

The fair offers free on and off-site parking in a variety of locations. From regular parking on-site, to bussing or shuttling in from short distances away and even taking trains in from as far away as Charlotte, you will get your funnel cake.

On-site, fair-goers can park for free on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNE Arena properties, the official State Fair website said. Drivers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in the three lots.

However, if there are events, like Carolina Hurricanes hockey or North Carolina State Wolfpack football, those ways could get jammed, the website said, and alternative routes are expected to be open.

All cars are just asked to leave any of the lots by midnight each day.

Fair-goers can also plan to take a free off-site shuttle to avoid the possible traffic into on-site lots.

The State Fair offers off-site parking at the corner of Edwards Mill and Reedy Creek Road that can be accessed via Wade Avenue. The continuously running shuttle will pick up and drop off at the same location and let riders off at Gate 8 on Trinity Road to get into the fair.

The lot hours for the shuttle are 8 a.m. until one after gate closure for the remainder of the fair.

Additionally, one can Park-and-Ride to the fair from AMTRAK’s Garner or Raleigh locations.

The round trip fare from both places is $5 and operates from 8 a.m. until midnight. It only accepts credit card.

Finally, if you’re attending from further away, AMTRAK is offering its Carolinian 80 and Piedmont 77 trains as services to and from the fair.

It said to get to the fair, take the morning Carolinian 80 train that departs Charlotte at 6:45 a.m. The train stops in Kannapolis, Salisbury, High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham and Cary before reaching the State Fairgrounds at 9:53 a.m. The fair website lists pick up ties from Charlotte through seven cities before arriving in Raleigh.

To get home, take the return train Piedmont 77 departing the State Fairgrounds at 3:07 p.m. with stops in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury and Kannapolis, arriving in Charlotte at 6:10 p.m. The individual stops are also listed in the same place on the website.

Tickets for this train can be purchased here.